Drivers ignoring road closures around schools during the school run could soon have a fine landing on their doorstep if council plans to enforce them using CCTV go ahead.

Fifteen primary schools now have school street schemes which restrict entry to roads around the school at drop off and pick up time.

Up until now, drivers who flout the restrictions have usually not had any comeback apart from disapproving glares from the volunteers who marshall them.

But Brighton and Hove City Council is now considering applying for Moving Traffic Enforcement powers under Part 6 of the Traffic Management Act 2004.

If granted by the Department for Transport (DfT), these powers will allow the council to use CCTV cameras to enforce the existing road restrictions.

The council has now launched a six-week consultation.

At the moment, only police can enforce school streets schemes and the council says many drivers ignoring the restrictions, making some schemes unsafe and increasing congestion.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport said: “We want to give our children, parents and carers a safe and enjoyable journey to and from the school gate.

“The School Streets scheme encourages more people to walk, scoot and cycle.

“Unfortunately, not everyone has been adhering to the road restrictions. These new powers would give us the ability to use CCTV to enforce them and keep people safe during pick up and drop off times. We are keen to take action – and these powers enable us to do that.

“It’s important that we listen to residents and the school communities. I’d encourage as many people as possible to give us their views and I look forward to receiving the feedback.”

Following a consultation with residents and if approved by DfT, the council would begin to use CCTV cameras to enforce the restrictions already in place. This would likely happen in early 2026.

There would be a six-month period where drivers would, in the first instance, receive a warning notice if they contravened the restrictions. If the restrictions were contravened a second time, they would be issued a Penalty Charge Notice.

The charge for receiving a PCN will be £70, reduced to £35 if paid within 21days.