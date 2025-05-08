Spin-a-Play is a completely improvised long-form show which invites audience members to suggest genres for a brand new play to be made up on the spot by the group. This show is a Brighton Fringe debut this month.

Acclaimed improv group Insert Laughter Here are bringing their legendarily chaotic show Spin-a-Play to the Brighton Fringe this year, with several dates in the Rotunda Theatre’s geodesic domes in Regency Square.

Over two weekends of shows at Rotunda Theatre audience members will be invited to suggest genres for a “brand new” play to be made up on the spot by the performers. The genres go on a spinning wheel which is then used to determine which one will be performed. Guests also get to provide suggestions to start the play off with, and throughout the show will be offered opportunities to shape the action as it unfolds, decide whether it goes right or wrong and even choose how it ends!

Will the action hero save the day and get the girl of his dreams, or will he fail and doom himself to a life of mockery? Will the charismatic thief successfully steal the diamond in the heist she has been planning for decades, or will it all go hilariously awry? The possibilities are literally endless when the audience has the power of choice. Previous plays include ‘Spin City’, ‘Scandal in a Carriage’ and ‘The Man with the Golden Bun’ – what’s next?

Details

Venue: Rotunda Theatre (Bubble / Squeak)

Dates:

Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May at 3:45pm in Squeak (May 10th show is 241 through Brighton Fringe box office)

Friday 23rd and Saturday 24 May at 6:30pm in Bubble

Tickets:

Saturday 10th and Sunday 11th May – £10

Friday 23rd and Saturday 24 May – £14

Genre: Comedy

Duration: 60 mins

Age guidance is listed as 16+