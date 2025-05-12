Welcome to A Night of Drama—a riotous send-up of theatre itself, where melodrama meets mayhem, and audience etiquette gets hurled out the window (along with the occasional banana peel).

Join the prolific and painfully earnest Director (Jack Grossman) as he attempts to wrangle a cast of unruly guest comedians into a sweeping, overblown period drama à la Dickens or Hugo. But nothing goes to plan. This is improvised clown chaos—a show that spirals delightfully off the rails, fuelled by mischief, audience rebellion, and theatrical delusion.

Forget polite clapping—boo, cheer, hiss, chant, or throw something fruity. This is your licence to misbehave.

Brought to you by the theatre company Liebenspiel, this anarchic, genre-smashing hour of unfiltered comedy is less “break a leg” and more “banana skin ballet.”

Details

Venue: WundaBarn at The SpiegelGardens, Victoria Gardens North, Brighton and Hove, Brighton BN1 1WN

Date and Time: Friday 23 May, 9:00pm

Duration: 60 mins

Tickets: £14 / £12 conc. (241 offer through Brighton Fringe website)

Age suitability: 16+ (Guideline)

Babes in Arms policy: Under 2’s are allowed in for free on the lap of a guardian.