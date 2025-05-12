After safety concerns were found at 10 blocks of flats, fire chiefs served enforcement notices on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council also received official “record of inspection letters” which it said was “in line with a more formal and robust approach” by East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The safety concerns were found during an inspection at Hazel, a six-storey block of flats in Turton Close, on Tuesday 18 March.

The council declared a critical incident and changed its advice in the event of a fire from stay put to evacuate immediately.

It put in place a 24/7 waking watch, told residents to keep all common ways clear and reminded them that, in the event of a fire, they should use the stairs instead of lifts.

The 10 blocks affected by the change are Allamanda, Calendula, Cherry, Damson, Hazel, Hollyhock, Jasmine, Meadowsweet, Sorrel and Viscaria.

The latest concerns follow a critical report from the Regulator of Social Housing which was set up after the Grenfell Tower fire in which 72 people died in June 2017.

The regulator, an official watchdog, said last August that the council’s housing department had “serious failings” and needed to make “significant improvements”, with particular concerns over fire and electrical safety.

An update on housing safety prepared by the council’s director of homes and investment Martin Reid is due to be considered by the cabinet on Thursday (15 May)

The report said that the fire safety inspection in March “identified a high level of risk” in relation to panels in the stairwells of the flats.

Work to render the stairwells safe had made good progress at five of the blocks – Allamanda, Hazel, Jasmine, Meadowsweet and Sorrell – according to the report.

It said that in those five blocks, the fire service had confirmed “a return to the remain in place evacuation policy”.

The report said that its immediate actions included

• delivering individual letters and holding resident drop-ins to provide clear communication and reassurance

• completing enhanced tenancy visits for 94 per cent of the 248 households affected, with four scheduled visits, three empty flats and seven flats where the council had not been able to agree access – and, therefore, they have all been sent enforcement notice letters as part of continued attempts to engage with them

• starting planned upgrades to escape route ventilation and fire door replacements• submitting mandatory occurrence reports (MORs) to the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) for all affected blocks

The report said: “The Bristol Estate response was treated as a critical incident. A strategic co-ordination group (SCG), chaired by our corporate director (Genette Laws), is currently meeting thrice-weekly to co-ordinate the response across the directorate and the wider council.

“The council is also scheduling a lessons learned session … to identify any areas for improvement in our historical and current processes which will feed into the wider root-cause analysis, learning and subsequent continuous improvement plan for Being a Great Landlord.

“Although currently focused on Bristol Estate, the council is actively assessing the implications across the wider portfolio.

“Simultaneous evacuation and waking watch measures have been extended to St James House, Conway Court and Livingstone House, blocks with similar issues to those identified on the Bristol Estate, with MORs submitted for each.

“Drop-ins and enhanced tenancy visits are under way at these locations.

“As a precautionary measure, waking watch is also in place for Nettleton Court and Dudeney Lodge. A decision on evacuation strategy will be made following receipt of updated fire risk assessments.”

The council is carrying out extensive inspections of more than 12,000 homes after the regulator found “serious failings” in the council’s housing department and said that it needed to make “significant improvements”.

The regulator’s report said that more than 1,700 medium and low-risk fire-related repairs and improvements were overdue by at least two years in council homes in Brighton and Hove.

Opposition councillors plan to raise their concerns that fire risk assessments in high-rise blocks – due to be completed by September this year – are not on schedule.

Fire-risk assessments have been completed for all medium-rise buildings as have 99.8 per cent of homes in low rise buildings.

Green councillor Chloë Goldsmith said that the fire-risk assessments were not published and were being chased by the Greens, including by the Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, Siân Berry.

Councillor Goldsmith said: “They’re just not available to residents to see what these risk assessments are. It is absolutely astonishing that it’s still not happened.”

A programme to fit hard-wired smoke detectors in all homes is expected to be completed by October, with the council having committed £15 million to tackle the failings identified by the regulator.

The report said that 3,600 council homes out of about 12,100 did not have an electrical condition report.

The council said that it was on target to complete electrical safety tests in all homes and communal properties by December next year.

The council has 12,145 rented homes and responsibility as a landlord for 2,210 leasehold properties, with a portfolio that includes 46 high-rise blocks – eight of which have “large panel systems”.

The blocks with large panel systems were built in the 1950s and 60s before a number of modern safety standards were brought in.

The council is considering its long-term options – including possible demolition and redevelopment – in consultation with residents.

The cabinet is due to meet at 2pm on Thursday (15 May) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.