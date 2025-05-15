Labour leader Bella Sankey said that Brighton and Hove was a “city of friends in a country of neighbours” at the monthly meeting of the council’s cabinet.

Her comments today (Thursday 15 May) came days after the Labour Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, was criticised for warning that Britain was at risk of “becoming an island of strangers”.

Sir Keir made his comments in a speech about the government’s approach to immigration less than a fortnight after Reform UK, the party led by Nigel Farage, made significant gains in the local elections.

Councillor Sankey’s comments also came after the Unison trade union wrote to the council leader, her fellow Labour councillors and to Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Chris Ward about the government’s rhetoric on immigration.

The union’s Brighton and Hove branch recently passed a motion which said: “The Labour government’s dangerous and misinformed rhetoric and communications on migrants and asylum-seekers must stop.”

Unison said: “A black migrant member of our branch has told us that the recent government ads boasting about how many migrants they have deported made them feel less safe both at work and in their personal lives.

“Brighton and Hove Unison is appalled by these ads and believes, as does our member, that the ‘othering’ and dangerous imagery and rhetoric they include contribute to an unsafe environment for migrant workers and, shamefully, increase the risks of hate crime.

“The ads use Reform style imagery and rhetoric and are dehumanising. These ads are also in direct conflict with Unison’s important work raising awareness of the exploitation of sponsored migrant workers.

“Our branch has also supported several migrant and sponsored workers (most of whom are black women) who have been exploited or bullied at work.

“We are clear that these ads and accompanying social media posts will expose them to more racist victimisation and harassment.”

In contrast to the phrase “an island of strangers”, Councillor Sankey told the cabinet: “I am proud to lead what I would describe as a city of friends in a country of neighbours.

“We are a ‘city of sanctuary’ that celebrates the extraordinary contributions of our migrant residents, many of whom are valued colleagues here at the city council.

“As the descendant of migrants on one side of my family, I understand how interwoven this country’s history is with much of the rest of the world.

“I will always defend the rights of all human beings regardless of their nationality and this council is proud to lead the country in our EDI (equalities, diversity and inclusion) programmes, our climate change work and to proudly fly our inclusive Pride flag at every opportunity.”

Councillor Sankey also addressed the recent Supreme Court ruling on the meaning of “sex” in the Equality Act which she said had caused “confusion and deep anxiety” about services for trans people.

She said: “I want to make clear to our trans, intersex and non-binary residents and colleagues here at the council that we hear your anxiety and distress and that many aspects of daily life and routine have now been thrown into uncertainty.

“The Supreme Court judgment made clear that the Equality Act protects trans people from discrimination and harassment and this principle must be upheld as the government considers the judgment and its next steps.

“As drafted, the update provided by the Equality and Human Rights Commission would seem to create serious difficulties for trans people and their ability to access services and live with dignity.

“Brighton and Hove City Council will fully participate in the consultation on the full guidance when published to ensure that the protections of the Equality Act endorsed by the Supreme Court are properly upheld.”