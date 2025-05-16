The reworking of the area around the Old Steine is on track to be completed next summer.

The project, known as Valley Gardens phase three, will see the Aquarium roundabout replaced with traffic lights next spring – and a new square created between the Pavilion and the war memorial.

It will also make it far easier to walk from the Old Steine to the Palace Pier, opening up the area for pedestrians who currently have to wait at up to five sets of traffic lights.



Over the last six months, a traffic light in front of the Royal Albion Hotel has been removed to create space for wider pavements, cycle lanes and trees.

New crossings have been put in at St James’s Street and new paving on the eastern side of the Old Steine.

The work will move to the western side of the Old Steine over summer, with more pavements being replaced.

But in late summer, the biggest changes will begin, with the new square being built and traffic rerouted to the eastern side.

Finally, in winter, work will start on replacing the Aquarium Roundabout in front of the Palace Pier, which is set to run through spring until the summer completion date.



Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, said: “It’s been great to see the progress of this transformational project over the past six months.

“The new crossings at the St James’s Street junction are a big improvement, while the new space at Princes Street makes the area much safer for pedestrians. We can also start to see just how much more public space will be created outside the Royal Albion.

“This is an exciting project and we’re making great strides.

“Valley Gardens phase three is going to make this part of the city look and feel so much better – a gem in our city and a real improvement our residents can be proud of.”

