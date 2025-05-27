The council’s bin depot needs to upgrade its power supply before more electric vehicles can be charged on the site in Hollingdean.

And the local electricity sub-station is also likely to need a capacity boost in case extra electric bin lorries risk knocking out the power supply not just at the depot but in the surrounding area too.

The constraints emerged at a Brighton and Hove City Council cabinet meeting as a leading councillor updated colleagues on efforts to modernise the rubbish and recycling service.

The reliability of the service has been hampered by old diesel bin lorries that keep breaking down, with many of them still in use beyond the end of their recommended serviceable life.

The council has been keen to replace them with electric vehicles although EVs cost much more to buy.

In 2022, for example, the council spent more than £2.3 million on four electric side-lifting “refuse collection vehicles” (RCVs) to empty the largest communal bins – mostly in the centre of Brighton and Hove – which have a capacity of 3,200 litres.

At £580,000 each, they were almost twice as expensive as the £325,000 diesel equivalent.

But the cost of replacing the ageing fleet of bin lorries goes beyond just the purchase or lease costs of the vehicles themselves, with maintenance and charging costs to consider.

The council is also having to expand the service to include food waste collections in the current financial year which started at the beginning of April.

And with the power supply issue still to be resolved, the pace of change looks likely to be slower than many would like – politicians and the public alike.

Questions of electrical supply capacity as more people switch to electric vehicles is not confined to the bin depot or the council but it came to light as officials tried to work out how best to replace its older lorries.

A report to the cabinet meeting that was held earlier this month noted an investment of almost £4 million in 2025-26 to buy replacement vehicles for environmental services, formerly known as Cityclean, as well as vehicles for food waste collection.

Councillor Tim Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for net zero and environmental services, said: “We are well ahead of other local authorities when it comes to fully electric vehicles.

“We have 87 EVs in our fleet, including 12 fully electric HGV refuse collection vehicles. Such a large electric fleet places significant demands on our charging infrastructure.

“To help inform our ongoing vehicle procurement programme, we are in the process of assessing the capacity of our own charging network and the local electrical substation capacity.

“Early indications are that we are currently operating at the upper limits of the substation capacity and that upgrades would be required in order to continue to procure EVs although there is further work to be done.

“We are currently investigating a range of possible options to increase capacity and when we have firm recommendations in place, we will share these with residents.

“This is part of a wider modernisation process taking place within environmental services, designed to help us deliver the service residents deserve.”