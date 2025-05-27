Live Nation / Kennedy Street & JOY. Concerts have announced that legendary singer-songwriter Justin Hayward, The Voice of the Moody Blues, will undertake The ‘Forever Autumn’ Tour of 12 venues in October & November 2025 including a date at the prestigious Theatre Royal Brighton on Sunday 2nd November 2025.

The Brighton concert tickets will be going on sale from 10am on Friday 30th May 2025 from HERE.

Justin Hayward says, “I always enjoy touring the UK. When I was in a local group in Swindon, we were offered a tour of the North of England and Scotland and I thought, ‘This is it – this is living”. British music – and British music fans – have a special place in the world of music, and I’m privileged that my songs are a part of that. The same goes for ‘Forever Autumn’. Wherever I go in the world people seem to know the song and associate it with my voice. It feels right to acknowledge ‘Forever Autumn’ this autumn.

Mike, Julie, Karmen and myself are always trying to do something original and fresh, and thanks to guitar tech Josh, who has learnt exactly how to play my own acoustic parts on many songs, it means my beloved Gibson 335 electric guitar will be playing a bigger part in the show this year. Sharing songs that I have written, new and old, and playing many of them live for the first time on our ‘Forever Autumn’ 2025 tour will be a joy.”

Justin Hayward OBE has enjoyed a career which is now in its fifth decade. The vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the iconic Moody Blues, had hits including the masterful ‘Nights In White Satin’, ‘Tuesday Afternoon’, ‘Question’, ‘The Voice’ and the US top 40 hits ‘I Know You’re Out There Somewhere’ and ‘In Your Wildest Dreams’: plus other classic, era and genre-defining hits. These laid the foundation for the incredible success story of the Moody Blues – as well as solo work.

Tour dates:

October 2025

19 – Cardiff New Theatre

20 – Truro Hall for Cornwall*

21 – Weston-Super-Mare Playhouse Theatre

23 – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

24 – Bournemouth Pavilion

25 – Basingstoke Anvil

27 – Llandudno Venue Cymru

28 – New Brighton Floral Pavilion

29 – Birmingham Town Hall

31 – London Cadogan Hall

November 2025

02 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

Ticket prices £45 / £39 except London, £50 / £45 with a very limited number of prime front tickets at £60.

Already established as a songwriter, he joined the Moody Blues in 1966. Hitting his stride with ‘Fly Me High’, he followed with ‘Nights In White Satin’ and ‘Tuesday Afternoon’ from seminal album ‘Days Of Future Past’. The Moody Blues sold 70 million albums worldwide, with 18 platinum and gold LPs. They were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Justin created several solo albums such as ‘Songwriter’, ‘Night Flight’, ‘Moving Mountains’ and ‘Classic Blue’ with Mike Batt, and ‘The View From The Hill’. He hit the Top Ten globally in 1978 with ‘Forever Autumn’ – created for Jeff Wayne’s War of the Worlds, he starred in its spectacular live production. His ‘Spirits Of The Western Sky’ (2013) was followed by DVD ‘Spirits…Live’, which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Video chart. ‘All The Way’ followed – a compilation of solo work and live cuts. In 2020, Justin took to YouTube for the ‘Tuesday Afternoon Video Series’: this led to the digital album ‘Tuesday Afternoons: The Audio Files’. In 2021 he released ‘One Summer Day’ and ‘My Juliette’, and ‘Living For Love’ in 2022.

Justin spent much of 2023 and 2024 on the road – with several solo tours, along with two ‘On The Blue’ cruises, and a sell-out tour co-headlining in the USA with Christopher Cross. In September 2023, Justin was privileged to perform with the Athens State Symphony Orchestra at the Herodes Atticus historic amphitheatre in Athens, Greece. In 2024 Justin found time to make some new recordings, reuniting with The London Philharmonic Orchestra, for release this year.

The ‘Forever Autumn’ Tour 2025 represents a rare chance for Justin Hayward’s fans to connect with one of music’s keenest talents and to hear the music that he loves, presented with a truly personal touch.

justinhayward.com