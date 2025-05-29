Plans to turn an old Homebase store into an Aldi supermarket are due to be decided by councillors next week.

Aldi has applied for planning permission to make a series of changes to the building, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove, including to doors, windows and signage.

The discount supermarket chain wants to revamp the servicing area, including a plan to replace the old loading bay, to make lorry deliveries safer and more efficient.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee recommended approving the proposals for the premises on the St Joseph’s Trading Estate, subject to conditions.

One proposed condition would restrict deliveries to or from the store to between 6am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and between 8am and 8pm on Sundays, bank holidays and public holidays.

The report said that Brighton and Hove Buses had asked for improvements to north and westbound bus stops near the store including shelters and live information screens.

The company was also concerned about the junction capacity at the traffic lights on the A270 Old Shoreham Road at the Nevill Road and Sackville Road crossroads.

Five objections were sent to the council. They criticised the potential effect on traffic levels and the loss of a DIY store and said that another supermarket was not needed so close to the new Lidl.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “An additional supermarket in the area would generate extra traffic in a residential area.

“I am concerned this would impact air quality and noise pollution for the neighbouring houses.

“A new Aldi would increase vehicle emissions near by and potentially put individuals at risk in terms of pollution and potential traffic accidents.”

Four comments in support of the application welcomed the regeneration of the site and the prospect of a food store that people could reach on foot.

One anonymous supporter, whose details were also redacted, said: “Hopefully, consideration would be given to a variety of means of accessing the new store site, especially at weekends as traffic can be heavy for those seeking to access the tip.

“The application would support local jobs and would be an investment in the local area as well as enhancing interest in property within the vicinity due to an increase in local amenities.”

Aldi submitted a letter as part of its application, written by Thomas Roe, a senior planner at the property firm Avison Young.

It said: “The design of the new windows and shopfront will be of a high quality which respects the character and appearance of the wider building and integrates well into the surrounding area.

“The additional glazing will create a more open and active shopfront and will provide additional passive surveillance on to Old Shoreham Road and into the store’s car park.

“The proposed shopfront utilises the existing Homebase shopfront which is of a suitable scale, location and proportion compared to the existing building.”

The council’s Planning Committee is due to meet at 2pm next Wednesday (4 June) at Hove Town Hall. The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.