Warwickshire 372-7 (96 overs)

Sam Hain and Ed Barnard, with a fifth wicket stand of 151 in 32 overs, gave Warwickshire the advantage on the opening day of their championship match against Sussex at Hove.

But three late wickets helped the home side to battle their way back in the final session.

Hain played a particularly exhilarating innings, using his feet and wrists to play a medley of inventive strokes to unsettle the Sussex bowlers.

He reached his half century for the fifth time in as many championship innings and went on to make 87 from 118 deliveries, with three sixes and seven fours. Barnard, impressive in a support role, made 66.

It would have been worse for Sussex but for Henry Crocombe, their fastest and best bowler in only his second game of the season.

Crocombe missed the start of the summer with injury but took six wickets in the win over Hampshire last month. Here, he took three wickets for 73, bending his back and achieving some pace.

Sussex and Warwickshire started the match without the respective services of Jofra Archer and Jacob Bethell. But both players could be available for the final two days if not selected by England for the second Test against India at Edgbaston.

Crocombe replaced Archer from the side that drew with Durham last week while Zen Malik came in for Bethell in the side that had a stalemate with Somerset. Chris Rushworth also came in for Che Simmons.

The warm weather and the Kookaburra ball helped persuade Warwickshire to bat first. But the cloud cover and the grassy pitch still offered encouragement to the Sussex seamers.

The first session went Warwickshire’s way, their batsman exploiting the short boundary on the pavilion side of the ground as Sussex struggled for penetration.

Yates, who has suffered indifferent form since his century in the opening match of the season, looked in particularly good form as he shared an opening stand of 79 with his captain Alex Davies.

Davies gifted Sussex their first wicket in the 18th over, looking in two minds as he uppercut a short delivery from Crocombe to Fynn Hudson-Prentice on the deep point boundary. But Warwickshire lunched on a comfortable 113-1.

The second session, when the sun came out and the ball turned soft, promised further riches for the batting side. But Sussex, protecting their seven bowlers from the heat with short spells, and backing them up with spirited fielding, fought their way back on to level terms.

Warwickshire lost their second wicket on 174 when Tom Latham edged one down the legside from Crocombe, ending a stand of 95.

And one run later, in Crocombe’s next over, Hudson-Prentice produced an excellent reflex catch, hands above his head at backward square-leg, to dismiss Yates, who had struck 15 fours in his impressive 93 from 142 deliveries.

Six overs later, the challenging Gurinder Sandhu moved one away from Malik, for John Simpson to take the regulation catch behind the stumps. Sussex were on top, with Warwickshire 189-4, though they recovered to 242-4 at tea.

Sussex took the new ball at 308-4 and took three further wickets. Crocombe, who will make way if Archer joins the game, almost had Haine caught at mid-on by Ollie Robinson.

He finally had the batsman well caught at leg gully by Tom Haines. Then Barnard and Corey Rocchiccioli fell near the end.

Sussex ended with two bowling bonus points while Warwickshire earned three for their batting.

Crocombe said: “It was tough. But we kept going and we earned our rewards at the end, with three wickets. We kept turning over to keep everyone fresh.

“We feel we have a really good chance to knock them over early in the morning and then get a good score on the board.

“It was tough at times. There wasn’t much in the pitch. We had to use different plans, with some short-pitched bowling. We gave a lot of things a go. We knew we had to do something different.

“The Kookaburra ball doesn’t give as much movement so it makes it tough. But it makes you come up with different plans as a bowler.”

Warwickshire opener Rob Yates said: “There was a good crowd. There was a nice atmosphere and it felt like a festival day. It does help when the sun’s out.

“The crowd had really good value. It was a really good day of cricket. It’s a good cricket wicket. And it was a fair day for both sides.

“We were in strong positions and I think they will feel happy to have picked up a few wickets tonight. But I think the first hour in the morning will be really important. And we’ll go from there.”