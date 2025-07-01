Brighton and Hove Albion has sent Euro under-21 winning goalkeeper James Beadle out on loan for the coming season.

He was one of two Albion players in the squad that retained England’s title at the tournament at the weekend.

The club said tonight (Tuesday 1 July): “Goalkeeper James Beadle has joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan.

“The 20-year-old signed his first professional contract with Albion in January 2023 and since then has had plenty of loan experience.

“He spent the first half of the 2023-24 season at Oxford United in League One and finished that campaign in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday.

“He remained at Hillsborough throughout last season and made 38 appearances for the Owls.

“James joins the Blues on the back of a fantastic summer with England Under-21s, having won the UEFA U21 Euros with Lee Carsley’s side, starting every game as they beat Germany in the final on Saturday (28 June).”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “This is another good loan opportunity for James at a club who won promotion last season and will be looking to have another successful campaign in the Championship.

“Pathway development manager Gordon Greer and his team will monitor James’s progress and we wish him well for the new season at St Andrew’s.”