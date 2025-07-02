Brighton and Hove Albion have sold Valentin Barco to Strasbourg in a deal reported to be worth about £8.5 million.

The 20-year-old has joined the French club on a permanent basis, having played for the Ligue 1 side on loan since February after a spell at Sevilla.

Barco signed for Brighton for about £7.8 million from Boca Juniors, in his native Argentina, just under 18 months ago in January 2024.

Albion said: “Valentin Barco has completed a permanent move to Ligue 1 side Strasbourg, subject to international clearance.

“The Argentina international departs Albion having made seven appearances.”

Brighton’s technical director David Weir said: “This is a move that suits all parties and we wish Valentin the best of luck for the future.”

Albion added: “The 20-year-old spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan with Strasbourg, where he made 15 appearances, helping Liam Rosenior’s side qualify for the Europa Conference League.”