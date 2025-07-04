Brighton and Hove tennis player Sonay Kartal has reached the 4th round at Wimbledon with a straight sets win over French qualifier Diane Parry.

Kartal, 23, won 6-4 6-2 on court number 1, having gone behind early in the first set.

Parry had defeated the 12th seed and world number 15 Diana Shnaider to reach the third round.

In the 1st round, Kartal beat the 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the first round. It was the third time that she had beaten a top 20 opponent this year.

In the 2nd round, Kartal, who is ranked just outside the top 50, defeated the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova 6-2 6-2.

After her victory in the 2nd round, the BBC said: “Her path to professional tennis is not a well-trodden one, having had to largely self-fund her career, something she credits with helping her to mature very quickly.”

She told the BBC: “When I was growing up, I kind of did quite a lot of tournaments on my own just because I couldn’t afford to pay a coach week in and week out.

“I think it was great. It helped me develop as a teenager, grow up super-fast, made me much more mature, hold myself accountable to a lot of things.

“Having a home (grand) slam, I think that’s one arena I really want to perform well in front of the people that mean the most to me, friends and family and everyone.

“Also, it’s a surface (grass) that doesn’t really come naturally to me. I have to really think and adapt my game style which I think is also going to help me develop beyond this tournament as well.”