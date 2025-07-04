2025 is promising to be an exceptional year for The Limiñanas as they have just announced a massive 37-date European tour and they are leaving the best to the very end, as date 37 will be here in Brighton at the popular Chalk venue. That night will be Friday 5th December and is being put on by Acid Box promoters.

The Limiñanas are one of France’s most beloved treasures, The Limiñanas are Marie (drums/vocals) and Lionel (guitar, bass, keyboards and vocals). Hailing from Perpignan, the duo straddles the boundary between psych, shoegaze, and yé-yé. With hazy, reverb-laden hooks, combined at times with noisy distortion, and fronted by effortlessly cool vocals, reminiscent of Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot, the band is at once timeless and quintessentially French.

The Limiñanas, whose latest album ‘Faded’ came out in February, are that iconic rock couple, still driven by an unshakable desire to immerse us in their world, tinged with 60s rock and psychedelia, and infused with a cinematic aesthetic reminiscent of the golden age of Italian cinema.

For this new tour, they will be joined on stage by a top-tier lineup: Thomas Gorman (Kill the Young) on vocals, Clémence Lasme (Moodoïd, Lucie Antunes…) on bass, and Keith Streng (The Fleshtones) on guitar. Alban Barate, their loyal southern accomplice, will once again handle vintage keyboards and guitar. This dream team is set to sweep us away into a sonic, euphoric, and contagious trance!

The stage design will be enhanced by visual projections born from a collaboration with visual artist SMITH, creating a sensory bridge between psychedelic rock and cosmic poetry.

Tour tickets are on sale and can be purchased from HERE and tickets for the Brighton concert can also be bought HERE.

www.theliminanas.com