A campaign for safety measures on a busy road has paid off, with work to start in Fox Way, Portslade, later this month.

Brighton and Hove City Council announced resurfacing work along with new crossings and road markings on Thursday (4 July).

Independent councillor Peter Atkinson welcomed the news, having taken up the concerns of scores of residents about a road where a motorcyclist in a crash died three years ago.

More recently, a van ended up on its roof in a crash in March,

Councillor Atkinson, who represents North Portslade, said: “I’m really pleased and relieved that the road safety work is being carried out and also part of the lower part of Fox Way is being resurfaced.

“I’m very grateful for all the support from local residents in pushing for these measures to be introduced and I really hope they are effective in reducing speed.

“I presented a petition two years ago and have just kept badgering the council to move Fox Way up their priority list which we’ve finally achieved.”

The council said: “Work will begin later this month to improve the safety of a busy road in Portslade.

“The improvements to Fox Way between Thornhill Rise and Bush Farm Drive will include new crossings for pedestrians, resurfacing and new road markings.

“It follows concerns from residents about speeding and recent collisions.

“As a result, these improvements were added to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Safer, Better Streets programme.

“The work, which is scheduled to begin on Monday 21 July, is due to be completed in around four weeks.

“The work taking place includes

Improved pedestrian crossing points: New pedestrian islands will be installed for safer and more convenient crossing points for pedestrians.

New road markings: Central hatching will be added to narrow the lanes and encourage drivers to slow down.

Resurfacing: Sections of the road will be resurfaced to enhance both the safety and comfort for all road users.

“Temporary traffic lights will be in place during the work.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “I’m very pleased this work is getting under way.

“Making our roads, pavements, crossings and junctions better and safer for all is a priority for us.

“Residents have been worried about safety here for quite some time – and recent collisions means it’s important we act.

“We’ve listened to those concerns and found the money needed to make these changes quickly.

“The improvements will create safer places for pedestrians to cross and encourage drivers to slow down and take care on this busy road.

“I’d like to thank residents for their patience while we carry out this important work.”