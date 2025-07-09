A police officer admitted sexually assaulting four women when he was arraigned – or formally asked to enter a plea to the charges – in court yesterday (Tuesday 8 July).

After pleading guilty to the charges, PC Ryan Busby was bailed until September when he will be sentenced.

Busby faces the prospect of a short prison sentence or the possibility of a community order, with the bench expected to take into account his early guilty pleas.

Sussex Police said today (Wednesday 9 July): “A Sussex Police officer has pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault by touching.

“PC Ryan Busby, 25, appeared at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 8 July and admitted the charges at his first appearance.

“The court heard that the offences occurred on Friday 20 December 2024 at a social event on four women known to Busby, while he was off duty.

“When the offences were reported, the matter was referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct who directed that a local investigation by the force Professional Standards Department should be conducted.

“Following this investigation, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised that Busby be charged.

“Busby, who is suspended from duty, was released on court bail and will be sentenced at Staines Magistrates’ Court on Monday 29 September.

“The force will now continue with misconduct proceedings.”