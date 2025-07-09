The October edition of the ever-popular Hidden Herd presents new music discovery night has been announced today. This monthly event which is held at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton, always seems to turn up the next ones-to-watch and hidden gems on the music scene right now, and the one on Wednesday 1st October is going to be no exception!

Headlining the bill are the unusually titled outfit Y and sharing the bill with them will be a trio of other interesting acts, these being wing!, Bones Ate Arfa and Divorce Attorney.

Y is in fact an indie supergroup of sorts as it features members of Fat White Family, PREGOBLIN and Meatraffle. Y offer an eclectic and unpredictable sound playfully referred to as “wonk rock”, “Gameboy thrash” and even “Egyptian wedding music”…now that’s piqued your interest hasn’t it!

Emerging from the creative crucible of South London’s “Windmill scene”, the genre-bending band were founded by guitarist Adam Brennan (Fat White Family) and synth-playing vocalist Sophie Coppin during a period of isolation. They released their debut EP via Hideous Mink Records and SO Recordings (Opus Kink, Alien Chicks) at the start of April, which was championed by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music and John Kennedy on Radio X and was described as “joyously unpredictable” by Dork, who made them their Hype cover stars.

Building a reputation as one of the most captivating new acts on the scene, Y have headlined The 100 Club, toured with the absolutely brilliant Fat Dog and shared stages with Warmduscher and Opus Kink. This year, they’ve brought their frenetic live energy to festivals including Are You Listening? Festival and Brighten The Corners – with upcoming appearances at Brighton Psych Fest, Wild Paths, Left of the Dial Rotterdam and Rockaway Beach still to come.

We managed to catch them live at The Great Escape Festival in Brighton on 15th May when they played at Three Wise Cats aka Casablanca. Here’s a brief account of that setlist by reviewer Christian Le Surf:

A lot of hot discussions and mystique surrounds the next band on my radar, Y. Made up of members known for their involvement with bands such as Warmduscher, Fat White Family and Scud FM, in a short space of time, Y have quickly become one of the biggest London bands to watch across music scenes and festival circuits.

Right from the get go at Three Wise Cats, the five piece of drums, sax, guitar, bass and Korg synth, tear apart the sounds of avant-prog and experimental rock that not only feels like an amplification of the bands that originate from, but a further venture towards a unique sound that is erratic, nightmarish and full of spectacle!

There are clear sonic comparisons that can be made with other contemporaries such as Flip Top Head and Maruja but also, the wild and zany post-punk of groups like The Pop Group spring to mind. Across their half-hour various vocal and instrumental duties change, showcasing each band member’s individual vitalities and strengths.

For me, it’s safe to say that the excitement and buzz around Y is totally justified; with this being a supergroup of sorts, it’s certainly going to be interesting seeing where this quintet can go from here…!

