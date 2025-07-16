A Brighton solicitor is facing fraud charges over claims he sold a dead woman’s house to himself at a reduced rate while he was administering her will.

Richard Walker was hired by Wayne Flamank to adminster the will of Dorice Weller, over which he had been appointed executor after she died in June 2020.

The bulk of Ms Weller’s estate was a Grade II listed house called Beestons in Vines Cross near Heathfield, which was to be sold.



Mr Walker, 53, whose address in court records is listed as Beestons, appeared in court today in connection with four charges of fraud.

One relates to the sale of the 17th century house to himself and his wife in mid-2021, which the CPS says was for a price significantly less than its true value.

A second is in connection with tens of thousands of pounds worth of building work done to the house which was charged to the estate, but which the CPS says was for Walker’s benefit.

Another is in connection with period of several months before the sale when Walker and his wife are said to have lived in the house without paying a market rate of rent to the estate.

And Walker is also accused of fraudulently overcharging the estate for his services.



Walker, who was hired when he the sole partner of Walkers Solicitors in High Street, Rottingdean, appeared at Lewes Crown Court today to hear legal argument in his case before Judge Joshua Swirsky.

A date was set for his plea hearing next month, and a provisional trial date in October next year.