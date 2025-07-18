A trial date has been set for two men who were arrested on suspicion of having drugs with intent to supply at new flats in Hove.

Zakaria Deghayes, known as Zak, and Husam Emsalm appeared in court charged with having cannabis with intent to supply at the new Moda flats, in Sackville Road, Hove.

They were also charged with having criminal property, namely cash and / or high-value goods when they were arrested on Wednesday 7 May.

Emsalm, 18, of Whitehawk Crescent, Brighton, entered a guilty plea to the drugs charge but denied having criminal property.

The charges were not put to Deghayes, 23, of Chichester Drive West, Saltdean, during the hearing at Lewes Crown Court last Friday (11 July).

Judge Martin Huseyin set a trial date of Monday 10 November 2025, with the trial expected to last five days.

In the meantime, the case was adjourned until Thursday 14 August.

Deghayes was remanded in custody and Emsalm was remanded on bail.