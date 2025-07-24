The transgender woman who killed her husband with a samurai sword has been ordered to be detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Joanna Rowland-Stuart, 71, was charged with the murder of her husband, 70-year-old Andrew Rowland-Stuart, but found to be unfit to plead.

Instead, a trial of the act took place at Lewes Crown Court this week when a jury of six men and six women were asked to decide whether the defendant committed the act.

They returned their verdict – that the defendant unlawfully killed her husband – this afternoon (Thursday 24 July) after deliberating for 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Police were called to the couple’s flat, in Wiltshire House, Lavender Street, Brighton, on Monday 27 last year after an almost naked and blood-covered Joanna Rowland-Stuart knocked on neighbours’ doors shouting for help.

Charlotte Newell, prosecuting, read statements from neighbours who said that the pair seemed like a kind an affectionate couple.

Detective Constable Gilly Sadler told the jury that she had read thousands of messages between the couple, most of which were mundane and domestic in nature, and formed the same impression.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Andrew Rowland-Stuart, known to his friends as Andy, had died from stab wounds.

The murder investigation was known as Operation Putney and Sussex Police said: “Joanna Rowland-Stuart was subsequently arrested and charged with murder and remanded in custody.”

A psychiatric assessment found that Joanna Rowland-Stuart was not fit to plead, a decision accepted by the court on Monday (21 July).

Judge Christine Laing, the honorary recorder of Brighton and Hove, ordered that there should be a trial of the act.

When the jury returned its verdict today that the defendant did commit the act, Judge Laing made an indefinite hospital order under section 41 of the Mental Health Act 1983.

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Campbell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Andrew and we want to thank everyone who has assisted us in this complex investigation.”

Andrew Rowland-Stuart’s family said in a statement: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved with this case over the past year.”

They extended their thanks “to Detective Constable Anna Stacey for her care and communication with the family while we were in England and back home in New Zealand”.

The jury were told that Andrew Rowland-Stuart was part of a 4×4 group – a community of off-roading enthusiasts who share information and plan trips to explore green lanes in Sussex. His friends in the group included Jason Harwood.

Andrew Rowland-Stuart’s family also thanked “Andrew’s 4×4 family, especially Jason who helped us immensely while we were there”.