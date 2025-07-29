A man has been charged with two break ins and an attempted burglary in Brighton, police said today (Tuesday 29 July).

Sussex Police said: “A man has been charged with a string of offences in Brighton.

“Oliver Pierce is accused of burgling two homes and attempting to burgle a third home in Hollingbury Rise on Monday 14 July.

“He is also accused of being in possession of two class B drugs – cannabis and ketamine – in Brentwood Road on Thursday 17 July.

“The 33-year-old, of Brentwood Road, Brighton, has been remanded in custody to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Friday 15 August.

“The incidents are being investigated by the Brighton and Hove Burglary Team, who are seeking information on any suspicious overnight activity or missing items within the Hollingdean area between Tuesday 1 July and Thursday 17 July.

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250137797.”