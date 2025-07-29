Help me. I’m a prisoner of the Southern Water Company. Along with the other 2.7 million so-called customers, I have no means of escape. No water choices for us unless we dig dewponds, fill our back gardens with buckets and troughs and dig latrines.

Imprisonment doesn’t come cheap. My water bill for the coming year dropped heavily through my cell door a few days ago. It’s gone up more than 50 per cent on last year.

In the same week Southern Water’s chief executive was awarded a package doubling his annual salary to £1.4 million a year for heading an organisation named and shamed in the same week by Ofwat as a leading polluter of England’s waterways and coastal waters: a reminder to watch out for floaters before chancing your health with a dip in the sea.

I’ve recent first-hand experience of my captor’s indifferent performance. A couple of weeks ago we received a letter from the M Group “Working on behalf of Southern Water tasked with assessing the identification of the correct water supplies whilst delivering a first-class end experience for Southern Water customers.”

Apparently, the Group’s inspector had been unable access our water meter “due to the area being blocked”. In the eight years we’ve lived in our house, this issue has never been raised. As a result our water bill is an estimate.

Puzzled, I rang M and the water company. When had the man from M carried out the failed meter search? Wouldn’t it have been courteous to warn us he or she was coming? A call would have saved the inspector time and the company and customers money.

I spent the thick end of 30 minutes on the phone seeking an explanation from the oddly named customer services department. As the Irish say, it was like throwing stones and running up trees: a complete waste of time. I put the phone down thinking a little more money spent on customer services and less on fattening the chief executive’s wallet might be a good idea.

Meanwhile, my indeterminate prison sentence for shareholder protection continues and I have little hope of liberation.

The main Southern Water shareholder is Sydney-based Macquarie Asset Management, a name familiar to the 16 million former prisoners banged up for 11 years by Thames Water in London and the Home Counties.

Until their release they watched money flow under the bridge as Thames’ debt rose from £3.4 billion in 2006 to £10.8 billion in 2017 under the stewardship of a Macquarie-led consortium.

During the same time Macquarie and other investors trousered £2.8 billion in dividends, while Thames carried off the dubious title of England’s Most Successful Water Polluter.

Why the company was allowed anywhere near the management of Southern Water after its dismal Thames performance is mystery. Is there no ‘fit and proper’ test for would-be water barons?

Macquarie, by the way, is known in Australia as the “Millionaires’ Factory”, largely because of its reputation of high margins, strong profits and eye-eye-watering management bonuses that make a large cohort of its senior managers millionaires – from Sydney to Sussex.

Elsewhere in the UK, Macquarie is buying a 55 per cent stake in Bristol Airport, a 26.5 per cent stake in Birmingham Airport and a 25 per cent interest in the London City Airport.

Other forms of transport are available.

Bill Randall is a former leader of Brighton and Hove City Council and a former mayor of Brighton and Hove.