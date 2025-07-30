Firefighters rescued a man from a rooftop in Brighton this morning (Wednesday 30 July).

The fire service said: “At 10.07am East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to Blaker Street, Brighton to release a person from height.

“An aerial ladder platform and an appliance from Preston Circus attended.

“Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform to rescue one person from height.

“Police were also in attendance.

“There were no reports of casualties.”

The fire service said that the job was completed at 10.58am.