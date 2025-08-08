A date has been set for the Queen’s Park by-election, which will take place next month.

One of the two seats in the Brighton ward is up for grabs following the resignation of Labour’s Tristram Burden.

Councillor Burden is becoming a local authority inspector for the Care Quality Commission – a job which would create a conflict of interest with his role as councillor.

A by-election is being held on Thursday, 18 September.

The ward’s other councillor, Milla Gauge, is also Labour. She was elected with 46% of the vote at a by-election in May last year.

The Lib Dems have selected Rüdi Dikty-Daudiyan as their candidate.

Rüdi is a freelance translator who plays for Queens Park Tennis Club and volunteers for the Pug Dog Welfare & Rescue Association. He lives in the ward with his husband and dog Emma

He said: “I couldn’t be happier to have made Brighton my home, but like many of our residents, I’m concerned about how it’s being run.

“The current Labour council has a massive majority, and yet, we’re not seeing the results we deserve.

“This is the sixth expensive by-election being held since they came into office. That’s money that could have been spent on improving pavements, dealing with bins and recycling and anti-social behaviour.

“If elected, I would focus on getting the basics right.”