A man was treated in hospital after being injured by a hit-and-run driver.

Sussex Police appealed for help from the public as they investigate the incident.

The force said: “Officers are investigating a report that a man was hit by a vehicle in Foredown Road, Portslade, on Monday 4 August at around 2pm.

“It was reported that the victim was helping to direct a recycling lorry as it reversed when the collision took place.

“He sustained injuries his foot and attended hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

“The vehicle involved has been described as small and blue, potentially with a spoiler.

“It did not stop at the scene and continued along Foredown Road before possibly turning into Flint Close.

“We are asking that if you witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage to support our inquiries, you contact police.

“Reports can be made by emailing collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting reference 1624682.”