A death on the railway in the Worthing area brought all train services to a halt on the west coastway line between Brighton and Barnham yesterday and early this morning (Saturday 9 August).

Shortly before 9pm yesterday, Southern Rail tweeted: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Brighton and Barnham.

“All lines are blocked between these stations while the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

Just after 10.30pm, Southern said that there would be no trains between Aldrington and Angmering.

Just before 4am today, Southern tweeted that services were returning to normal.

The train operator added: “We work closely with @samaritans and support the work they do.

“If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone.

“Help and advice is only a phone call away.”

It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Brighton and Barnham. All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident. Service information will follow. — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) August 8, 2025