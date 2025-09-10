Sussex 122 (51.4 overs) and 37-1 (13 overs)

Hampshire 226 (71.3 overs) and 173 (50.1 overs)

Sussex need 241 runs to win with nine wickets remaining.

Day three of Sussex’s County Championship game against Hampshire at Hove was abandoned without a ball being bowled – the first day’s play to be lost this season.

Morning showers delayed a decision on whether to start today at the 1st Central County Ground, in Eaton Road.

When more persistent rain arrived at lunchtime, umpires Nigel Llong and Rob White called play off at 2.15pm with puddles forming on a saturated outfield.

Both teams will be hoping for an improvement in the conditions tomorrow, with the hosts needing 241 runs to win.

Hampshire need to take nine Sussex wickets to claim victory on a pitch that favoured the bowlers on the first two days.

Both sides could do with a win to ease any fears that each has of being dragged into a relegation battle.