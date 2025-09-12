Brighton and Hove Albion have parted ways with technical director David Weir, a key backroom figure at the club for the past seven years.

Weir, 55, who played as a defender for Glasgow Rangers, Everton and Scotland, had held the post since May 2022.

He stepped up from assistant technical director after Dan Ashworth left to join Newcastle United.

In a statement, the club said: “Brighton and Hove Albion has confirmed that David Weir has left the club.

“David joined Brighton as pathway development manager in 2018.

“After a short spell as assistant technical director, he became the club’s technical director in May 2022, following Dan Ashworth’s departure.”

Albion chairman Tony Bloom said: “David has served our club very well but we now wish to refresh our technical area with new leadership and direction.

“I’d like to thank David for everything he has done for us and to wish him well for the future.”

Albion chief executive and deputy chairman Paul Barber said: “I have greatly enjoyed working with David over the past eight years and have appreciated his support and hard work throughout this period. I wish David all the best going forward.”

Albion added: “Paul Barber will continue to oversee all technical areas of the club, working with the existing senior team, until David’s successor is confirmed.”