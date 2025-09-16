An XL Bully which broke out of a caravan on a nature reserve and attacked a dog walker has been destroyed, a court heard.

Ryan Waring, who was looking after his sister’s dog, assaulted three police officers who were called to restrain the animal and smashed the windows of a police van in a bid to escape.

Last week, he was sentenced for being in charge of a dangerous dog, criminal damage and assaulting the three officers after pleading guilty in November last year.

Prosecuting, Lorraine Dewar told the court: “The victim was walking his dog in Links Avenue, Peacehaven. Dogs were running around loose. He saw two dogs – one described as an XL Bully type, which bit his dog on the tail for several minutes.

“He tried to stop it, and the dog bit his hand.

“Police were called and the dangerous dog found and contained. Officers had to use specialist equipment.”

At this point, Waring interjected from the dock: “They started shooting my dog.”

Ms Dewar continued: “The defendant said the dog must have slipped out when he was in the caravan.

“He was placed in the rear of the police van and used his feet to smash two rear windows and tried to get into the front of the car to escape.

“He was sprayed with gas and kicked officers several times.”

The court heard Waring, of Walmer Crescent, Woodingdean, who has 28 convictions for 54 offences, has recently inherited a farm which he is working on.

Defending, Kevin Bishop said: “He has had through his life a number of dogs and there haven’t been any problems. It was his partner’s dog and he had agreed to look after it.

“Unfortunately there was a problem with his caravan because it had been damaged and wasn’t secure and the dog he was looking after got out and this incident came about.

“The dog has subsequently been destroyed with the owner’s permission.”

Chair of the bench Trevor Peacock sentenced Waring to a 14 month community order, including 20 rehabilitation activity days and fined him £236, plus a victim surchage of £94 and costs of £90, bringing the total court bill to £420.