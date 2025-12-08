A Brighton live entertainment venue has secured an extension to its alcohol licence to serve until 1am.

Presuming Ed in London Road faced opposition from Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council’s licensing department as a 1am licence is currently against policy as the area has problems with crime and nuisance.

A licensing panel hearing on Friday 28 November heard Sussex Police had agreed draft conditions with the venue’s owner Richard Grills, to restrict the licence.

In its decision, the panel of three councillors – Paul Nann, Sam Parrott and Ollie Sykes – said: “The panel did not consider that the application neatly fitted the current categories, but the closest would be the non-alcohol led, which was to be given favourable consideration.

“In addition, the extensive raft of conditions worked upon with the police offered considerable mitigation to any risk posed.

“These included defining clearly the character and operation of the premises, robust security and other measures.

“The statement of licensing policy was also supportive of grassroots music venues in general.”

Further conditions required the venue to host events for the Brighton Fringe, Great Escape and Alternative Escape festivals and to maintain its memberships of the Music Venue Trust, Brighton Music Venue Alliance and the Fringe.

All amplified music will be controlled by a noise limiter with the level set by the council.

Substantial hot and cold food would have to be available until an hour before the venue closes.

As well as extending alcohol sales, the licence also extends to the first-floor performance venue and exhibition space with a bar.

Mr Grills confirmed he still has some work to do to comply with the conditions before it can take advantage of the new licence conditions.

Mr Grills, 50, opened Presuming Ed 11 years ago, and his company Prez Ed Limited’s previous licensing application to sell alcohol until midnight daily also went before a hearing in 2016.