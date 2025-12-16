House music mainstays Fleur Shore, L.P. Rhythm and Jansons will bring 10 hours of unadulterated beats to the seafront venue where full-venue access is guaranteed for all ticket holders…

Quarters Brighton, the newest addition to the South Coast’s cultural scene, has revealed details for its mega New Year’s Eve party on Wednesday, 31st December 2025. House music heroes, Fleur Shore, L.P. Rhythm and Jansons, plus support and club residents, are confirmed to ring in 2026 over an extended night of innovative and classic beats, from 9pm until 7am, with guaranteed party vibes from start to finish.

Unlike other NYE events across the city, New Year’s at Quarters will impose no restrictions or VIP upgrades. Each and every raver will get full access to the venue, including the balcony for best views of the dancefloor, and the 360-degree DJ booth for that intimate connection to the night’s selectors. The approach reflects Quarters’ commitment to an inclusive, crowd-first dancefloor culture.

At the event, New Year’s revellers are in for a treat with long-form DJ sets that celebrate the art of DJing, allowing artists to delve deeper into their sound.

Fleur Shore is primed to serve up a special set of infectious basslines and captivating vocals, showcasing the technical abilities that have seen her play at such prestigious venues as Fabric, The Warehouse Project and Ushuaïa, and earned fans from The Martinez Brothers to Archie Hamilton on her studio productions.

L.P. Rhythm also stars, drawing heavily on the spirit of 90s house while keeping one foot planted firmly in the present. Support from artists including Chris Stussy, Pawsa, Patrick Topping and ANOTR has helped push L.P. Rhythm’s profile to new heights, and his sonic talents will be on full display at Quarters.

Finally is Jansons, the leading producer behind Circus Recording’s hit ‘Switch’ and half of LoveHrtz with Richy Ahmed. With releases on Knee Deep In Sound, Hot Creations, and Skint, Beatport Top 10s, Radio 1 support and sets at Fabric, Watergate, and Hideout, Jansons is going to tear the roof off at Quarters.

Tickets are priced from £15+bf and are available in timed-entry phases. For the New Year’s early birds who want to be out for the midnight drop, then tucked up in bed soon after, or for clubbers looking for a late-night destination to party long into New Year’s Day, Quarters has got it covered. Visit quartersbrighton.co.uk for all ticket options.

Since opening in September 2025, Quarters has hosted a cutting-edge programme of live and electronic events, featuring artists such as Shy FX, Laurent Garnier, Swimming Pool, Everything Everything, The Callous Daoboys, and more.

The completely renovated venue combines next-level production, a single dancefloor, chillout space and seating, air-con (the first club in this location to install this) alongside a bespoke L-Acoustics surround soundsystem and intentionally crafted lighting design.

Clubbers should get ready to experience an intimate, inclusive and up-for-it atmosphere that defines authentic club culture at Quarters this New Year’s Eve.

Event Details – Quarters NYE:

Address: 187-193 Kings Rd, Brighton BN1 1NB

Date: Wednesday, 31st December 2025

Timings: 9pm to 7am

Line up: Fleur Shore, L.P. Rhythm, Janson + support

Tickets: from £15+bf with timed-entry pricing from quartersbrighton.co.uk/whatson/nye

