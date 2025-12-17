As resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors, go on strike today (Wednesday 17 December), and the number of flu cases soars, NHS chiefs have issued a plea to the public.

NHS Sussex said: “Public urged to use NHS services wisely ahead of resident doctor industrial action with advice on managing flu

“People across Sussex are being asked to support NHS services by choosing the right care and looking after their health as resident doctors plan further national industrial action during one of the busiest weeks of the year for the NHS.

“The British Medical Association has confirmed that resident doctors will take industrial action from 7am on Wednesday 17 December until 7am on Sunday 22 December.

“This period comes as the NHS enters the most pressured phase of winter, with flu cases rising across Sussex and hospitals already experiencing increased demand for urgent and emergency care in the run up to Christmas.

“The NHS in Sussex is working closely with partners to protect patient safety and maintain essential services during the period of industrial action.

“Emergency and life-saving care will continue to be available and all other NHS staff including consultants, nurses and wider clinical teams will still be working.

“However, during the strikes, there may be fewer doctors available than usual, meaning teams will need to prioritise the most urgent and critical care.

“Less urgent cases may experience longer waits and some appointments may need to be rescheduled.

“If an appointment needs to be changed, patients will be contacted directly. Anyone who has not been contacted should attend their appointment as planned.

“To help ensure services remain available for those who need them most, the NHS in Sussex is asking the public to choose the right NHS service for their needs.

“Use NHS 111 online or phone as the first point of contact for non-life threatening health concerns.

“Only use 999 or attend A&E for serious or life-threatening emergencies and avoid visiting hospitals if they have flu or covid 19 symptoms unless it is an emergency.

“Please also support timely discharge for loved ones who are medically ready to leave hospital.

“GP practices will continue to be open during the period of industrial action. Some resident doctors who train in GP practices known as GP registrars may take strike action but practices will remain operational. Patients should continue to attend GP and dental appointments unless told otherwise.

“Across Sussex, NHS teams are also working to help people receive care closer to home wherever it is safe to do so.

“This includes urgent community response services which can provide rapid support in people’s own homes, often within two hours, to help prevent unnecessary hospital admissions and support recovery following illness.

“For people experiencing a mental health crisis, Staying Well services are available across Sussex as a safe and supportive alternative to A&E.

“Open every evening including throughout Christmas and the new year, Staying Well offers walk in, out of hours mental health support for adults who need urgent help, helping people receive timely care in a calmer and more appropriate setting.

“As has been widely reported, flu is circulating earlier and more widely this winter and is contributing to rising pressure across health and care services in Sussex.”

The interim chief medical officer for NHS Sussex, Amy Disanayake, said: “This industrial action is taking place at a very challenging time for the NHS, with flu levels rising and services already under pressure as we approach Christmas.”

Dr Disanayake added: “While emergency care will always be there for those who need it, we are asking people to help us by using the right service at the right time and by looking after their health wherever possible.”

NHS Sussex said: “For most people, flu can be managed safely at home with rest and simple care.

“People who have flu are advised to rest, keep warm, drink plenty of fluids and take paracetamol or ibuprofen to help reduce fever and aches, following the guidance on the packaging or advice from a pharmacist or GP.

“Community pharmacies can provide advice on managing flu symptoms and recommend suitable treatments. If you have flu symptoms, please do your best to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Antibiotics are not used to treat flu as it is caused by a virus and antibiotics will not help symptoms or recovery.

“Anyone who is worried about their symptoms, whose symptoms are not improving after around a week or who is pregnant, aged 65 or over or living with a long-term health condition should contact their GP or NHS 111 for advice.

“Vaccination remains the most effective way to protect against flu, particularly for people who are more likely to become seriously unwell if they catch it.

“Latest figures show that in Sussex around 62 per cent of people aged 65 and over have received their flu vaccination so far this winter.

“Uptake is lower in other eligible groups, with around 31 per cent of under 65s in at risk groups and 31 per cent of pregnant women vaccinated to date.

“This means many people at higher risk of serious illness from flu remain unprotected as flu continues to circulate widely.

“NHS Sussex is encouraging anyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccination to come forward as soon as possible.

“Vaccinations are available through GP practices and community pharmacies, with appointments bookable via the NHS App, the NHS website or by calling 119.

“Some people who are not eligible for a free NHS vaccination may also choose to get vaccinated through a pharmacy, particularly to help protect more vulnerable family members during the festive period.

“Thanks to the actions of NHS staff during the previous period of resident doctor industrial action in November 2025, the NHS managed to continue providing care safely, with more than 95 per cent of planned elective activity going ahead for patients.

“While industrial action comes with a cost for patients and staff, it also means many hard-working NHS colleagues may be called in on their well-earned days off in the run up to Christmas.

“The NHS will continue to do everything possible to minimise disruption and maintain safe levels of urgent and emergency care throughout this period.

“For anyone unsure where to go for help, NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, online or by phone. As always, people should dial 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency.”