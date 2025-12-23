Santa’s presence helped to keep people safe before police arrested a man who appeared to be drunk and trying to start a fight outside a shopping centre in Brighton.

A man has since appeared in court charged with being drunk and disorderly, making threats and assaulting people including a police officer.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 23 December): “Charges have been authorised after a man was reportedly displaying intimidating and aggressive behaviour towards members of the public in central Brighton.

“On Saturday 13 December at around 3pm, the man was said to be repeatedly attempting to instigate fights outside Churchill Square.

“Officers attended, detained a 49-year-old man and he was arrested and taken to custody.

“The following day, John Piggott, of no fixed address, was charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provocation of unlawful violence, being drunk and disorderly in a public place, assaulting an emergency worker and assault.

“He appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 15 December and has been conditionally bailed ahead of a further hearing on Thursday 5 March 2026.

“Thanks are extended to members of the public, including one man dressed as Santa, who assisted at the scene of the incident prior to an arrest being made.

“If you feel you have information to report concerning the ongoing investigation, you can report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 847 of 13/12.”