As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A high-end Brighton restaurant chain is set to open a new gastropub in the city centre next month.

The Aquarium roundabout will be removed in January to be replaced by a new traffic light junction.

Rottingdean is “volunteered out” said a councillor, as a community solution to keeping its library open was set to be explored.

A scaffolding tower on a nine-storey block of flats collapsed across a busy Hove road

The frequency of a new bus service and the route were questioned by residents in two Hove neighbourhoods.

One of the UK’s biggest music venue operators was rumoured to have signed up to run the newly restored Brighton Hippodrome when it reopens in 2027.