The frequency of a new bus service and the route have been questioned by residents in two Hove neighbourhoods.

Brighton and Hove Buses started running the 3X service between Hangleton and Falmer in September as a limited stop route.

The 3X serves pupils at a number of schools including Hove Park, the King’s School, Cardinal Newman the Brighton Aldridge Community Academic (BACA) and BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

It also stops outside Hove Polyclinic, Hove railway station and Brighton railway station, in Lewes Road and at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove City Council helps to fund the service through its Bus Improvement Plan which also helps to subsidise fares.

At a meeting of the full council last Thursday (18 December), Ellen Watts asked how many passengers were using the service and how much it cost per passenger.

She also asked how these would justify the current route and the level of service, with a frequency of every 15 minutes.

She said that bus use appeared to be minimal and asked when residents would be formally engaged in reviewing whether the 3X route and the location of bus stops in Nevill Avenue were appropriate.

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, said that the service was designed to deliver fast journeys across Brighton and Hove and people had contacted the council and the bus company sharing their appreciation of the service.

Councillor Muten said that by routing the 3X along Nevill Avenue, the service avoided duplicating other services and areas of congestion as well as serving several schools and providing direct links from Hove station to Legal and General offices and the Greyhound Stadium.

He said: “We continue to review and monitor with Brighton and Hove Buses the route performance closely including delays, congestion, punctuality, patronage and feedback from residents and passengers with adjustments possible.

“The 3X does provide an excellent and welcome option. It’s attracting new passengers, reducing car journeys and air pollution in a busy corridor including along Nevill Avenue.”

Ms Watts said that no residents in Nevill Avenue had received leaflets about the service and she noted people living along Clarendon Road, near Hove Station, were raising similar issues.

A petition on the council’s website to “Redirect the new 3X bus down Ellen Street instead of Clarendon Road” was due to go before the latest full council meeting but was deferred until the next meeting on Thursday 29 January.

People in Clarendon Road were concerned about loss of privacy from the double-decker buses travelling 140 times a day down their road which has houses whereas Ellen Street has blocks of flats.

She said: “Does the council accept that this indicates patterns and systematic issues on how the route has been implemented and can it explain how this cumulative evidence is being used to assess the overall suitability, routing and stop locations of the 3X service, including in Nevill Avenue, and whether it will now trigger a board review of the route?”

Councillor Muten underlined his previous comments that the council would continue to review and monitor the route’s performance alongside Brighton and Hove Buses.