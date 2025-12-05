The Aquarium roundabout will be removed in January to be replaced by a new traffic light junction.

The seafront road will be closed overnight by the pier for two weeks from 6 January. The exact road closures and diversions will change during this time.

Buses will divert via West Street and the seafront. Vehicles travelling on the A259 from the east will be diverted via Edward Street.

The work is part of the third phase of the revamp of Valley Gardens, which started in November 2024, and which is also seeing the creation of a new public square, a cycle lane linking the seafront and the rest of Valley Gardens, and the rerouting of traffic along the eastern side.

The council says the new traffic lights will use smart technology which will let it improve traffic flow during busy periods.

It says the timing of the removal of the existing traffic islands has been deliberately chosen for early January, as this is the quietest time of year in terms of traffic and visitors.

Council officers will be available to answer questions on the scheme at Jubilee Library on Thursday, 8 January from 4pm to 6pm and Wednesday, 21 January from 3pm to 4.45pm.

Councillor Trevor Muten, cabinet member for transport, said: “The new aquarium junction is going to be a very positive change.

“It will make it much easier and safer for pedestrians and cyclists to cross and use smart technology to help the flow of traffic and public transport.

“We’re doing everything we can to minimise the disruption while the work takes place, scheduling it in early January and doing some of the work at night when there are fewer people on the roads.

“Phase 3 of the Valley Gardens 3 project will bring so many benefits to this busy part of the city, with new public spaces, improved transport links and better access for everyone.

“We’re entering the home stretch for this project now, and I’m really excited for the summer when we can all begin to enjoy the benefits.”