A high-end Brighton restaurant chain is set to open a new gastropub in the city centre next month.

Black Rock Restaurants, which runs the Coal Shed, the Salt Room, Burnt Orange and Tutto, is currently hiring a team for Crazy Goose in Boyce Street.

A planning application has also been submitted for new signage for the unit, which was previously home to the group’s first restaurant, the Coal Shed.

That restaurant moved to larger premises in North Street last year.

The job ads, for positions including head chef general manager and kitchen porter, says: “We’re a food-led pub and dining room offering premium, classic British dishes with creative twists.

“A relaxed spot for weekday dining, delicious cocktails, or a cosy pint with friends.

“With vibrant weekends, cosy weekday service, and a supportive brigade, it’s the perfect place to grow your culinary leadership and shape a kitchen you can be proud of.”

The ads say Crazy Goose will be opening in January 2026.