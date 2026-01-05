An alert shop manager who spotted blood outside a branch of Tesco led police to find a cannabis factory in a flat above the store.

Security camera footage is understood to show someone plummet to the ground outside the shop, in West Way, Hangleton, at about 4am today (Monday 5 January).

They appear to have dropped from a first-floor window and lost blood when they landed although it is not clear whether they jumped or were pushed.

Other security camera footage was said to show the flat being stormed by about 10 masked men shortly before the person fell from the first-floor window.

Sources close to the scene said that three of the intruders then came down from the flat and grabbed the person who had fallen, bundled them into a car and drove off.

The others fled the area, known as the Grenadier shops, after the landmark pub. Although they left the scene on foot, they may have returned to vehicles near by.

Sussex Police said this afternoon: “Police discovered a cannabis factory in a property in West Way, Hove, after becoming aware of an odour in the area on Monday (5 January) at about 11.15am.

“A police presence remains at the scene while we carry out an investigation.”

Staff from the electricity firm UK Power Networks were reported to have been at the scene for some time, making sure that the premises were safe.

Forensic investigators were also in and out while a scene guard remained in place until shortly before 6pm.