A Brighton man has been charged with dangerous driving after a BMW sped off after being flagged down by police.

Terry Bridgewater, 47, is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates Court today charged with driving a car dangerously on the A27 at Falmer on Saturday.

Police yesterday launched an appeal to witnesses to the crash, which happened on the westbound carriageway just before 6pm.

They said: “A BMW car sped off after a police vehicle had cause to try to stop it.

“It moved in and out of the queuing traffic and collided with a Range Rover vehicle just before 6pm.

“The driver then left the vehicle and ran off across the carriageway.”

Bridgewater, of Saunders Hill, was arrested by Brighton Police some time later.