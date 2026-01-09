Communal food waste bins have started to appear on the streets of Brighton and Hove ahead of collections rolling out to central areas.
In March, 76,000 households in Queen’s Park, Hanover, Kemptown, Whitehawk, Central Brighton, Seven Dials, Roundhill and Central Hove will begin to get food waste collections.
The rollout began last October in north and eastern suburbs, and western suburb collections began in November.
Deputy council leader Tim Rowkins said: “In preparation our crews are currently installing communal food waste bins across the city. This will be done in phases ahead of the March start and the majority will be placed alongside or close to existing communal bins and recycling collection points.
“Residents in these areas will also soon start receiving caddies to use to collect food waste indoors and then transport to the communal bins.
“Our brand new specialist food waste vehicles all come with on board jetwashers so that these communal sites can be kept clean.
“A map showing where all our on-street communal bins is coming soon and will be available for residents to see before the service starts in March.”
In their 2023 manifesto Labour said they would consult residents and businesses on the location of communal bins, not sure they ever did bother consulting on it and pretty sure they’ve not asked anyone where the new food waste ones should be located. Residents views on stuff like location clearly not important to them now they are running the council and only mentioned when they are looking for votes.
They’ll probably put the food bins in yet another parking space separate to the spaces already taken by litter and recycle bins. Plus more over spilling to come .. sooo looking forward to it!!! What a s*** hole Btn and Hove has become!
At the moment it looks like the bin people are on strike bins overflowing etc, so will these communal bins get regular emptying or will it be feast day for the foxes and gulls .
Is it lawful to charge residents for parking permits and then fill up those parking bays which have been sold to residents several times over with street furniture? Who are they going to sell the food waste to? They sell our normal waste to Newhaven to burn for electricity.