Communal food waste bins have started to appear on the streets of Brighton and Hove ahead of collections rolling out to central areas.

In March, 76,000 households in Queen’s Park, Hanover, Kemptown, Whitehawk, Central Brighton, Seven Dials, Roundhill and Central Hove will begin to get food waste collections.

The rollout began last October in north and eastern suburbs, and western suburb collections began in November.

Deputy council leader Tim Rowkins said: “In preparation our crews are currently installing communal food waste bins across the city. This will be done in phases ahead of the March start and the majority will be placed alongside or close to existing communal bins and recycling collection points.

“Residents in these areas will also soon start receiving caddies to use to collect food waste indoors and then transport to the communal bins.

“Our brand new specialist food waste vehicles all come with on board jetwashers so that these communal sites can be kept clean.

“A map showing where all our on-street communal bins is coming soon and will be available for residents to see before the service starts in March.”