Danny Welbeck scored the pick of the goals as Brighton and Hove Albion dumped managerless Manchester United out of the FA Cup in a 2-1 win at Old Trafford.

Brajan Gruda nodded in the opener 12 minutes in before Welbeck fire a left-footed strike into the top corner after the hour.

Benjamin Sesko pulled one back but United youngster Shea Lacey, on as a substitute, was sent off for a second bookable offence late on this afternoon (Sunday 11 January).

United’s hopes of ending a topsy-turvy season with silverware went up in smoke as Welbeck once again scored against his former club and Brighton finally won an FA Cup match against the Red Devils for the first time.

A whirlwind week that began with Ruben Amorim’s sacking after 14 underwhelming months ended in disappointment as Darren Fletcher oversaw a third-round exit in what looks likely to be his final match as interim boss.

Albion survived a late surge after Sesko’s header, with teenage sub Shea Lacey sent off for collecting two bookings as the Red Devils failed to reach the fourth round for the first time in 12 years.

This is the first time United have fallen at the first hurdle of both domestic competitions since 1981-82 and iy means that they will play just 40 competitive matches this season – their fewest in a campaign in 111 years.

Whoever takes over as interim manager out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick will only have to focus on Premier League matters.

But the 17-point gap to leaders Arsenal means that the club’s hope of a trophy realistically ended 11 days into 2026.

Fletcher was given a warm welcome as he emerged from the tunnel and his side started well, with a pair of early Jason Steele saves changing the course of this contest.

Albion’s steady reserve keeper denied Diogo Dalot after being put in by Matheus Cunha after just two minutes and later stopped a Bruno Fernandes strike from outside the box, providing the platform for Albion to take a 12th-minute lead.

Welbeck was able to clip over a cross that Georginio Rutter met with a header that Lisandro Martinez cleared off the line, with Gruda reacting quickest to lash home.

United should have defended better and goalkeeper Senne Lammens so nearly made matters worse for his side when seeing a slack pass cut out by Welbeck, only to save the veteran’s shot and see offside Rutter fluff the follow-up.

But the Red Devils offered little by way of response as the atmosphere became flat at Old Trafford where an unorthodox Fernandes free-kick and Cunha effort were all that gave the home fans any hope before the break.

Fletcher attempted to gee up the crowd when he returned but there was little to cheer during a disappointingly slow start to the second period.

Lacey and Joshua Zirkzee were introduced in a bid to change the dynamics but just moments later Brighton extended their lead.

Welbeck received a pass from Gruda and was all too easily able to take a touch and slam a 65th-minute shot into the top left-hand corner.

“Attack, attack, attack,” willed frustrated United fans just as Sesko nodded wide.

Teenager Lacey lifted over and Sesko saw a snapshot saved as the clock wound down, with the summer signing bringing hope with a header from Fernandes’s corner in the 85th minute.

United huffed and puffed but a late leveller evaded them, with 18-year-old Lacey receiving two quick yellows in succession – the second for dissent – as a bad day got worse late on.

Albion go into the fourth round draw which is due to take place before Liverpool play Burnley in their third round tie at Anfield tomorrow (Monday 12 January) at about 6.35pm.