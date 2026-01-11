A hole has opened up in the road on a busy bus route and shopping street less than two months after it was resurfaced.

Yesterday (Saturday 10 January), one of the ward councillors for the area posted pictures on social media of the fenced off hole in Portland Road, Hove.

And one of her Labour colleagues on Brighton and Hove City Council said that it had been “assessed as a priority” for repair.

The hole appeared in Portland Road, close to the corner of Reynolds Road, having been resurfaced in mid to late November.

Councillor Sam Parrott, who represents Westbourne and Poets’ Corner ward, wrote: “Out and about in the ward this morning and have seen the ‘hole’ that has appeared in Portland Road.

“It’s been reported and Councillor Trevor Muten is aware and chasing a solution. Please drive safely.”

Councillor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport, replied: “Thanks Councillor Sam Parrott. This has been reported, temporary barrier in place and being assessed as a priority. Updates to follow.”

On Monday 24 November, Councillor Muten posted on Facebook: “Second week of resurfacing works in Portland Road between Bolsover Road and Sackville Road.

“Started Monday 17 November due to complete by Friday 28 November 2025.

“The condition of this busy road has deteriorated, with many potholes, hazards and service scars.

“Residents and businesses have been calling for this to be fixed and that’s exactly what we are doing. Getting it fixed. Getting it done.

“With more government grant funding this year, we (are) getting on and fixing more roads including Portland Road, Hove.

“Thanks to residents for their patience as we improve this road and bus route.

“Thanks too to Brighton and Hove City Council officers and FM Conway contractors working overnight to minimise disruption.”