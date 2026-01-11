Step into a world where ambition ignites chaos, and destiny spins out of control.

When a trio of mysterious witches plants the seeds of ambition, Macbeth finds himself drawn into a dark spiral of power and betrayal. Guided by his ambitious wife, he embarks on a path of destruction that threatens to unravel both his mind and the kingdom.

In this fresh interpretation, Out of Chaos invites audiences right into the heart of the story. With two award-winning actors playing more than 20 roles, Shakespeare’s brutal tragedy is given new life in 80 high-octane minutes.

Out of Chaos is a multi award winning theatre company whose work has toured extensively throughout the UK, Europe, the USA and New Zealand. Their original works include Out of Chaos, Unmythable and Norsesome. Their work centres on retelling old stories to involve and engage audiences in surprising ways.

This accessible, innovative, and exciting production combines physical theatre with powerful text work, vibrant characters and original music. These performances are presented in partnership with ATG Creative Learning, there will be a free 20 minute structured Q&A with the company after the performance for anyone who wishes to stay.

ATGE CL Presents an Out of Chaos Production, in association with Oxford Playhouse

What the critics say

I left the theatre knowing that I had seen something very special.

– The Latest

one 24-carat scene after another

– The Guardian

Action-packed, slimline success

– Reviews Hub

Theatre Royal, New Road, Brighton, BN1 1SD

Mon 19 Jan – Tue 20 Jan 2026

1 hour 20 minutes with no interval

Mon at 18:30

Tue at 13:15

Age guidance: 11+

Tickets from £8.00

https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/macbeth/theatre-royal-brighton/calendar/2026-01-19