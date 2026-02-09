Four Brighton schoolboys won the grand finale of the Sussex Superstars talent contest at a charity ball that raised almost £150,000 for local good causes.

And Queen guitarist Sir Brian May was on hand to congratulate the final year students – he said they had a bright future ahead of them.

The band, SoundWave, is made up of four year 11 pupils at Longhill High School and on Saturday night (7 February) they rocked the house at the Doubletree by Hilton Brighton Metropole.

Their rendition of Even Flow by Pearl Jam won a standing ovation from the judges and the audience, following their semi-final win with a cover of a Rage Against the Machine number.

Longhill head Rachelle Otulakowski said: “We are all so proud of our incredible year 11 band and what they have achieved alongside studying for their GCSEs.

“Brian May was excited to meet them and agreed with me that they have a bright future ahead of them.”

The Sussex Superstars grand finale was one of the highlights of the Focus Foundation Winter Ball, with the contest described as “a showcase celebrating young local talent”.

The judges included the television presenter Denise van Outen, Duncan James, from boyband Blue, and actress Anita Dobson, best known for playing Queen Vic landlady Angie Watts in EastEnders.

The other performers to reach the final were Amber Laughton, Rosa Farrington and Kumba Robert. Kumba, supported by Brighton music charity AudioActive, sang at the neighbouring Grand hotel for another Brighton charity, Together Co, at a community event to mark the Grand’s 160th anniversary.

On Saturday, more than 400 people turned out and the organisers said: “The evening raised more than a staggering £148,000, a new record, and every penny will be used to directly support a wide range of grassroots charities.

“Half of the funds have already been earmarked for five selected beneficiaries – Pelican Parcels, Stormbreak, Rett UK, Sussex Nightstop and Grassroots Suicide Prevention – all of which were profiled at the event.

“This meant that guests had the opportunity to learn more about the causes they were supporting as every auction bid, donation and table on the night helped in some way to create a lasting impact in the community.”

The Focus Foundation was set up by businessman Chris Goodman, the former BHASVIC student who started the Focus Group telecoms firm, and his wife Elaine.

Mr Goodman said: “I am always overwhelmed by the generosity of our guests at these events and remain committed to making sure our grants make the maximum impact possible for under-privileged children, those with mental health challenges and other community-based initiatives.

“Our five selected grassroots charities receiving immediate funding as a result of this year’s Winter Ball are all ready and waiting to use these resources immediately to make a positive impact for their respective causes. It will be very rewarding to see this happen.”

The organisers said: “A major highlight of the evening was the Sussex Superstars 2026 grand finale, a showcase celebrating young local talent. Four acts, selected via a series of earlier auditions, performed live on the night.

“All four performances were spectacular, with SoundWave – a rock band featuring four boys aged 15 and 16 from Longhill High School in Brighton – emerging as Sussex Superstars winners 2026 and walking away with the £500 first prize.

“The judges praised the energy, enthusiasm and talent of all four musicians in the band, with James in particular drawing on his own experience to emphasise the importance that all members of the band continue to work together to achieve their mutual musical ambitions.

“Backstage the boys also had the privilege to meet Sir Brian May who attended the Winter Ball and chat about the challenges of the music industry for a young emerging band.

“The evening highlighted how Focus Foundation is determined to succeed in its mission to provide vital financial support to grassroots charities.

“Over the past four years, the organisation has distributed over £1 million via more than 180 grants.

“At a time when government support is diminishing for smaller charities and community organisations, there remains a widening funding gap for these services in local areas – a gap that Focus Foundation helps to fill.”

The Sussex Superstars winners SoundWave are Djibril M’baye on vocals, guitarist Dominic Kuśpiel Da Silva, Leon MacAndrew on bass and Cody Powell on drums.

The boys met at Longhill High School and formed their band in March last year – and playing to a live audience is still quite new to them.

They mostly perform at special events at school but have played twice at Sounds from the City gigs at the Brighton Dome – and their plan is to make it big.

Mrs Otulakowski, their head teacher, said: “They are working on their mock exams right now but still managed to smash this, which is brilliant.

“Our drummer, Cody Powell, has been mentored by Paul Garred, who was the drummer for the Kooks in their heyday and now writes and produces for others as he retired due to muscular strain injury.

“I had a contact and sent him a video of the band and he insisted on coming in and having a jamming session one-to-one with Cody.”

Cody said: “It was honestly such a nice time. I couldn’t stop smiling. I’ve never had such a deep musical conversation before. He told me some really good things and gave some great advice.”