The Whitehawk Foodbank has started a crowdfunder to keep the doors open as costs go up and demand remains high.

The foodbank is using the Crowdfunder website to appeal for £40,000 because the community “can’t afford for their local foodbank to close”.

The charity said: “Our foodbank is at a critical moment. Funding has run out but the need hasn’t.

“Please help us keep our doors open for our community.

“Due to unforeseen costs at the end of 2025 and the unexpected failure of several major funding bids (many of which have supported us reliably in the past) we have run out of funding options.

“As a result, all five paid staff roles are coming to an end. This decision has been heartbreaking but it was not fair or responsible to keep staff in post without secure funding.

“What hasn’t changed is the need. People in our community still rely on the foodbank to put food on the table and demand remains high.

“Whitehawk is in the top 10 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods in the country – 45 per cent of local children live in poverty. Families and individuals can’t afford for their local foodbank to close.

“We are launching this crowdfunder to raise £40,000 – enough to secure the foodbank for the next year and fund one full-time staff member.

“This role would provide essential co-ordination, continuity and stability while volunteers continue to power the day-to-day work.

“This funding would give us breathing space. It would allow us to

keep the foodbank and Advice Café open and serving our community

continue our work addressing the issues leading to foodbank use

create space for new and diverse funding opportunities to allow the work of the foodbank to continue

“If you are able to donate, you will be directly helping to keep this vital service running. If you’re not, sharing this appeal or encouraging others to support us makes a real difference.

“Thank you for standing with us and with the people in our community who need this foodbank to be here.”

To donate, click here. At the time of writing, pledges totalling £24,000 had been made.