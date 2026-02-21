Brighton and Hove Albion are to start with four changes at Brentford to the side that lost to Liverpool in the FA Cup fourth round last Saturday (14 February).

Head coach Fabian Hürzeler has brought Danny Welbeck back into the starting line up along with Kaoru Mitoma, Mats Wieffer and James Milner.

Milner, 40, will break the record for the most Premier League appearances as he plays in his 654th match.

But of more concern to Albion fans will be whether the team can end a run of dismal form, with just one win in their past 13 Premier League games.

As a result, the club have slipped to 14th in the table, with 31 points from 26 games. Brentford are 7th, with 40 points from 26.

Diego Gomez has been named to start alongside Welbeck and Mitoma, with Pascal Gross and Jack Hinshelwood in midfield with Milner.

Lewis Dunk captains the side and is joined in defence by Jan Paul van Hecke, Ferdi Kadioglu and Wieffer, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Carlos Baleba, Charalampos Kostoulas, Joel Veltman and Harry Howell drop to the bench.

The other subs are Yankuba Minteh, Georginio Rutter, Maxim De Cuyper, Harry Howell and Jacob Steele.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews is fielding top scorer Igor Thiago up front but has named Kevin Schade, back from a three-match suspension, among the subs.

The starting line up includes Dango Ouattara, Keane Lewis-Potter and Mathias Jensen, all capable of posing a threat.

It also includes Jordan Henderson, who captained Liverpool with Milner as his vice-captain. The pair won an array of honours including the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm today (Saturday 21 February).