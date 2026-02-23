A new strand of immersive, nature-focused events will launch at The Old Market this May as part of Brighton Festival 2026.

The Old Market invites audiences of all ages to dive into the immersive world of Sounds of the Ocean, part of its new Of Land, Sea and Sky programme for Brighton Festival 2026.

Of Land, Sea and Sky is a brand-new programme bringing together innovative performance, film, music and immersive technology, rooted in our relationship with place – from the soil beneath our feet to the waters shaping our coastline. The season invites audiences to think of themselves not just as spectators, but as stewards of the landscapes and environments we inhabit.

Running from 6–9 May, this award-winning experience offers a calming, mindful journey beneath the waves. Combining whale and dolphin sounds, original music, immersive visual art, and ocean imagery, the hour-long installation transforms TOM’s In The Box space into a 360-degree underwater odyssey. Beanbags provide a relaxed, family-friendly way to take in the experience, which is designed to soothe the mind while connecting audiences to the life that dwells in our oceans.

The programme will include sensory installations, XR experiences, live music and film, alongside conversations and Q&As with artists, charities and organisations working directly with nature and climate issues. Events are designed to surround, transport and provoke reflection, with TOM’s spaces used to full effect.

Rooted in a broader exploration of our relationship with land, sea, and sky, the programme invites audiences to see themselves as stewards of the natural world. Sounds of the Ocean is presented by The Old Market and Brighton Festival in collaboration with Embodied Sounds. Tickets on sale now.

I’ll be reviewing this calming voyage into the deep later in May — a chance to experience the sea without getting your feet wet.

Of Land, Sea and Sky is supported by Brighton Festival, The Enjoolata Foundation and primary sponsors Yes/No Productions.

Details

Event: Sounds of the Ocean

Dates:

Wed 6 May – 19:00

Thu 7 May – 19:00

Fri 8 May – 18:30

Sat 9 May – 18:30

Doors: 45 minutes before start time

Duration: 60 minutes

In The Box- Beanbags Only

Venue: The Old Market, 11A Upper Market St, Hove BN3 1AS

Tickets: £15 with booking charge £2

Age: Suitable for all ages, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult

