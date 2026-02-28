If you are a Brighton gig goer that loves a good old bop, then you are being given the opportunity to ‘Step It Up’ and get ‘Connected’ by getting ‘Lost In Music’ and ‘Deep Down & Dirty’ as it has been announced that Stereo Mc’s will be performing at the Concorde 2 in Brighton on Friday 2nd October courtesy of JOY. promoters. When they last headlined the venue the tickets quickly sold out, so if you fancy seeing them this time around then quickly grab yours from HERE and HERE.

Stereo MC’s formed in the mid 80’s and were inspired by electronic music and early hip hop. They pressed up their first 12” vinyl and started an independent record label called G Street Records which released many UK hip hop artists and signed US acts such as Jungle Brothers. Shortly after they signed to Island/4th and Broadway records and released their first LP and toured extensively as a live act, garnering a reputation on multi tours and festivals.

Their third LP ‘Connected’ released in 1992 became a worldwide hit and reached No.2 in the UK Album Charts. No less than four hit singles are contained on the platter, those being the classic title track, plus ‘Step It Up’, ‘Ground Level’ and ‘Creation’. They also won the BRIT Award for Best Album, plus they also won Best Group too. ‘Deep Down & Dirty’ from the follow up album of the same name (which came nine years later) was their fifth consecutive op 20 hit single in a row. A trio of acclaimed albums followed: ‘Paradise’ (2005), ‘Double Bubble’ (2008) and ‘Emperor’s Nightingale’ (2011).

In 2015, tired of the major record label bubble, and a love of dance music they decided to go back to their roots and embark on a new label project and the label ‘Connected’ was born, at first as a vehicle for themselves to release music, and also to release other artists music, encompassing Afro House, Deep House and Techno and all variations of those genres. With distribution through Kompakt records in Cologne the label has grown extensively in the last few years.

Further information about Stereo MC’s can be found HERE.