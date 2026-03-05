‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’, which will return to Glynde Place in East Sussex from Friday July 3rd to Sunday July 5th 2026, has announced the second wave of artists confirmed for this summer’s edition.

‘Love Supreme Jazz Festival’, have added over 25 artists to its 2026 programme including its Sunday headliner, the revolutionary alt jazz hip-hop outfit De La Soul (performing with a full band). The recent additions expand a line-up that already includes Ezra Collective (Friday headline), Loyle Carner (Saturday headline), Samara Joy, Jalen Ngonda, The Temptations & The Four Tops, Kokoroko, Esperanza Spalding, Moses Boyd, Annie & The Caldwells and The War and Treaty.

Newly announced artists include DJ Pee. Wee – the alter ego of 9x Grammy-winning artist and producer Anderson .Paak; enduring US vocal group behind a string of hits including ‘We Are Family’, ‘He’s The Greatest Dancer’ and ‘Lost In Music’ Sister Sledge; boundary-pushing British saxophonist Courtney Pine, who celebrates 40 years since the release of his acclaimed debut album ‘Journey From Within’; BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter Gabrielle; multi-platinum-selling British soul star Lemar; and Anderson .Paak’s live band, the American funk/R&B outfit Free Nationals.

Also joining the line-up are visionary electric guitarist Bill Frisell celebrating his 75th birthday this year; US jazz giant Joe Lovano with Italian pianist Antonio Faraò; London funk collective Franc Moody; British R&B outfit Loose Ends, whose 1985 hit ‘Hangin’ on a String’ made them the first UK act to top the US Billboard R&B chart; LA pianist and producer Keifer; indie R&B singer Durand Bernarr, whose recent album secured Best Progressive R&B Album at this year’s Grammys; influential British jazz-funk pioneers Light of the World; Grammy-nominated US vocalist Alex Isley; Mercury Music Prize-nominated pianist Joe Webb; fast-rising British saxophonist and composer Emma Rawicz; and BBC Young Jazz Musician finalist Luke Bacchus.

For the first time, ‘Love Supreme’ will feature three full days of main stage programming, opening on Friday July 3rd with a headline performance from Ezra Collective. Having first performed at the festival as an emerging act in 2016 – a show they describe as a career breakthrough – and following acclaimed sets in 2018 and 2022, the group have since risen to become one of the UK’s most celebrated and internationally recognised jazz acts and return in 2026 as main stage headliners. In addition to their headline performance, the group will curate the opening day programme, titled ‘Temple Of Joy’, presenting artists who reflect their influences and collaborative ethos.

Saturday’s headline will be multi-award-winning British rapper and songwriter Loyle Carner, whose introspective, jazz-infused hip-hop and socially conscious lyricism have earned widespread acclaim and a global fanbase. Carner’s show comes after a landmark 2025 which included a Glastonbury Other Stage headline, four sold-out nights at Brixton Academy and the release of Top Five album Hopefully.

‘Love Supreme’ will once again feature an array of festival experiences including a new restaurant, wellness and yoga sessions, a new, expanded Kids area, two Supremium VIP areas, and the Jazz Lounge with artist interviews, talks, and screenings. The Bands & Voices and Blue In Green areas will also offer cabaret, spoken word, swing dance lessons, and late-night performances in the woods.

Full line-up to date:

Loyle Carner

Ezra Collective – presents Temple of Joy

De La Soul – Only UK Full Live Band Show of 2026

Anderson .Paak (as DJ Pee .Wee)

Jalen Ngonda

Free Nationals

Sister Sledge

Gabrielle

The Temptations & The Four Tops

Franc Moody

Maze – UK Festival Exclusive

Durand Bernarr

Kokoroko

Samara Joy

esperanza spalding

Alex Isley

Courtney Pine

Lemar

Bill Frisell & Greg Tardy

Moses Boyd

Joe Lovano & Antonio Faraò

Olive Jones

The War & Treaty

Young Gun Silver Fox

Loose Ends

Annie & the Caldwells

Luke Una – É Soul Cultura

Light of the World

CARRTOONS

Joe Webb Trio

Tony Momrelle and Natalie Williams Soul Family

Kiefer

D.K. Harrell

Emma Rawicz INKYRA

LULU.

Luke Bacchus

James Emmanuel

Hetta Falzon

Eliane Correa En El Aire Project

Guvna B

Kio

two kalme

Eniola

Amanda

Tickets are on sale now from www.lovesupremefestival.com.