Work to build a new bus and cycle lane on the A23 begins next week.

The southbound lane replaces the existing cycle lane in Patcham between Brangwyn Crescent and Brangwyn Drive. It will be 24-hour and can be used by taxis.

A new pedestrian crossing, a new road surface and a speed limit reduction from 40mph to 30mph are also planned. No traffic lanes will need to be removed.

It’s being funded by the Department for Transport through the council’s Bus Service Improvement Plan.

Work is scheduled to begin on Wednesday 18 March and expected to take around 10 weeks to complete.

Residents in the area will still have access to their homes; however, there may be a need for temporary traffic lights at times.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said: “These improvements will make bus journey times more reliable, but also improve safety for residents and cyclists.

“This is a busy route into the city centre, and a new bus and cycle lane will mean buses will be more likely to run on time.

“Since we don’t need to remove any traffic lanes, it also means cars and other traffic will have more space, reducing congestion and traffic moving.

“A new pedestrian crossing and reducing the speed limit will also make the area safer for everyone to travel through.”